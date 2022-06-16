BreakingNews
Heat Advisory in effect; Scattered showers, thunderstorms this afternoon
Clark County residents brave extreme heat

A bucket of water pours over Stone Lane's head as he plays on the Snyder Park Sprayground Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The Sprayground was opened for the first time this season on Wednesday. It had been out of commission since last year but National Trail Parks and Recreation got it working just in time for one of the hottest days of the year. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

By Hasan Karim
19 minutes ago

Clark County residents spent Wednesday trying to stay cool as the area saw an excessive heat warning into the evening.

Temperatures are expected to remain high over the next couple of days with forecasted highs of 91 degrees on Thursday and 87 degrees on Friday. However, local public health officials say that it can feel much hotter outside due to the humidity. They have urged residents to take precautions and recognize the signs of heat illnesses such as heat stroke.

“Individuals should know the signs of heat related illness, including extremely high body temperature, hot skin but no sweat, rapid pulse and dizziness with confusion and get help if any of these symptoms are seen,” said Stephanie Johnson, the Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for the Clark County Combined Health District.

Residents are urged to drink plenty of fluids, especially water, and limit their exposure. Some residents also took a trip to the Snyder Park Sparyground on Wednesday. The Sprayground opened for the first time this season that day after being out of commission since last year.

Cooling stations were also set up earlier this week throughout the county for those who needed an escape from the heat. Those locations included:

  • Springfield Soup Kitchen, 830 W. Main St., Springfield
  • Meijer, 1500 Hillcrest Avenue, Springfield
  • Walmart; 2100 N. Bechtle Ave., and 200 S. Tuttle Road
  • Bethel Township’s Community Room, 3333 Lake Road, Medway
  • New Carlisle Public Library, 111 E. Lake Ave., New Carlisle
  • All of Clark County’s Public Library locations

Johnson said that cooling stations will remain available as long as extreme heat conditions continue.

About the Author

Follow Hasan Karim on twitter

Hasan Karim, covers all things business in Clark and Champaign counties. Has been a reporter since 2017. His focus is primarily on job creation and covering the largest companies in the area. He also reports on the local healthcare industry as well as local government.

