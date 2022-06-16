Clark County residents brave extreme heat

“Individuals should know the signs of heat related illness, including extremely high body temperature, hot skin but no sweat, rapid pulse and dizziness with confusion and get help if any of these symptoms are seen,” said Stephanie Johnson, the Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for the Clark County Combined Health District.

Residents are urged to drink plenty of fluids, especially water, and limit their exposure. Some residents also took a trip to the Snyder Park Sparyground on Wednesday. The Sprayground opened for the first time this season that day after being out of commission since last year.