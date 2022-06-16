Clark County residents brave extreme heat

Clark County residents spent Wednesday trying to stay cool as the area saw an excessive heat warning into the evening.
Temperatures are expected to remain high over the next couple of days with forecasted highs of 91 degrees on Thursday and 87 degrees on Friday. However, local public health officials say that it can feel much hotter outside due to the humidity. They have urged residents to take precautions and recognize the signs of heat illnesses such as heat stroke.
Credit: Bill Lackey
Credit: Bill Lackey
“Individuals should know the signs of heat related illness, including extremely high body temperature, hot skin but no sweat, rapid pulse and dizziness with confusion and get help if any of these symptoms are seen,” said Stephanie Johnson, the Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for the Clark County Combined Health District.
Residents are urged to drink plenty of fluids, especially water, and limit their exposure. Some residents also took a trip to the Snyder Park Sparyground on Wednesday. The Sprayground opened for the first time this season that day after being out of commission since last year.
Cooling stations were also set up earlier this week throughout the county for those who needed an escape from the heat. Those locations included:
- Springfield Soup Kitchen, 830 W. Main St., Springfield
- Meijer, 1500 Hillcrest Avenue, Springfield
- Walmart; 2100 N. Bechtle Ave., and 200 S. Tuttle Road
- Bethel Township’s Community Room, 3333 Lake Road, Medway
- New Carlisle Public Library, 111 E. Lake Ave., New Carlisle
- All of Clark County’s Public Library locations
Johnson said that cooling stations will remain available as long as extreme heat conditions continue.
About the Author