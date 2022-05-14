springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Public Library releases new app

The Clark County Public Library has released a new app. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

News
By
20 minutes ago
Truly portable experience for users envisioned.

The Clark County Public Library has released a new app.

Community members can now have the library with them wherever they go.

“I am very pleased with the amount of work that the IT Department (especially IT Manager Matt Naylor) has put into designing and implementing our new library app,” Library Director Bill Martino said. “Patrons can now easily place holds, check their accounts, and browse the collection from their phone or personal device. The free app is available for both Apple an Android devices and so far, the reception has been great.”

The highlights of the app include:

  • Searching the catalog and requesting materials for pickup
  • Managing your account on the go
  • Accessing your library card to check out items at your library
  • Finding the library location nearest to you and discovering programs and activities at your branch
  • Paying fees, and searching for recent arrivals and items just ordered for the collection
  • Seeing if an item is in the collection by using the built-in barcode scanner to search the catalog

The free app is available to download on Apple and Android devices by searching “Clark County Public Library.”

For more information about the library, call 937-328-6903 or visit www.ccplohio.org.

Last year, the library revamped its website to contain new features and interactive components to make searching materials easier. Some of the highlights included smart searching by simple terms and categories; staff recommendations; custom reading lists by filling out a questionnaire; and community activity with shares, rates and reviews; and a 24/7 chat feature.

The CCPL tries to redo its website every three to four years as technology changes and improves.

