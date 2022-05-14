Clark County Public Library releases new app

Community members can now have the library with them wherever they go.

“I am very pleased with the amount of work that the IT Department (especially IT Manager Matt Naylor) has put into designing and implementing our new library app,” Library Director Bill Martino said. “Patrons can now easily place holds, check their accounts, and browse the collection from their phone or personal device. The free app is available for both Apple an Android devices and so far, the reception has been great.”