Clark County primary election: Levies, liquor license petitions could be on ballot

In Pleasant Twp., a 5-year, 2.5-mill additional property tax for fire and emergency services was also proposed. It’s expected to cost the owner of a $100,000 house $88 per year and would generate $239,000 annually, according to the election board.

A portion of voters in Bethel Twp. and Springfield may also be asked to vote on local options for Sunday liquor sales.

Shri Laxmi and Kuber LLC filed a petition for the Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at 2432 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road in New Carlisle, and owners of the Cracker Barrel in Springfield on West Leffel Lane also filed paperwork for the Sunday liquor sale permitting.

All issues and questions are still pending approval from the election board. The Clark County Board of Elections will certify issues and questions for the spring primary by the state’s Feb. 13 deadline.