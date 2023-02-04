X
Clark County primary election: Levies, liquor license petitions could be on ballot

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
16 minutes ago

The May 2 primary election in Clark County may feature three levies and two local liquor license issues.

The deadline to file petitions for local questions and issues with the county’s board of election office was on Wednesday in Ohio.

The City of New Carlisle has two levy renewals expected this spring. Renewals cost taxpayers the same as they already are paying.

ExploreOhio to continue provide access to COVID tests, vaccines after public health emergency ends

The New Carlisle issues are a 6-year, 1-mill property tax levy to supplement the city’s general fund to go toward health services, as well as a 5-year, 3-mill property tax levy for fire and emergency services. Both have been filed with the Clark County Board of Elections.

New Carlisle’s fire levy is expected to cost the owner of a $100,000 house $105 per year and is expected to generate $240,000 annually. The health levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $35, and it would generate $76,000 annually, according to the elections board.

In Pleasant Twp., a 5-year, 2.5-mill additional property tax for fire and emergency services was also proposed. It’s expected to cost the owner of a $100,000 house $88 per year and would generate $239,000 annually, according to the election board.

A portion of voters in Bethel Twp. and Springfield may also be asked to vote on local options for Sunday liquor sales.

ExploreWhite Castle will not reopen Springfield restaurant

Shri Laxmi and Kuber LLC filed a petition for the Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at 2432 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road in New Carlisle, and owners of the Cracker Barrel in Springfield on West Leffel Lane also filed paperwork for the Sunday liquor sale permitting.

All issues and questions are still pending approval from the election board. The Clark County Board of Elections will certify issues and questions for the spring primary by the state’s Feb. 13 deadline.

