White Castle will not reopen Springfield restaurant

“Noooo!” said a post from Susie Protsman. “Waited years to get a White Castle here.”

“My heart is broken,” posted Anthony Masker.

When Springfield Fire Rescue Division crews arrived Nov. 12, they noted significant smoke coming out of the ventilation. The fire started in a fryer, and the piping became hot enough that it started to extend into the structure some, fire officials reported.

The report listed significant smoke and water damage to the fryer and appliances.

Springfield Fire Rescue Division Battalion Chief Dan Faust said at the time: “It was clear that it was larger than what we typically deal with here at a fast food restaurant - a small fire that is usually controlled either by one of the employees with an extinguisher or the extinguishing system. It was clear that it was a bigger event than that.”

No White Castle employees were injured, and they safely evacuated after seeing the fire.

Locations in Trotwood and Marysville are among those listed as closest to the Springfield market, according to the White Castle site.

The Bechtle Avenue location in 2010 tested a dual-restaurant concept with White Castle in part of the building and The Laughing Noodle in the other portion. The Laughing Noodle here was the first of its kind and offered Italian, Thai and other dishes created with noodles as the centerpiece.