Clark County plans COVID-19 test kit giveaway Wednesday

Clark County Combined Health District officials are urging residents to stock up on test kits as the winter holiday season begins.
The health district will host a COVID-19 test kit giveaway on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at its 529 E. Home Road location.
Identifying a COVID infection as early as possible following onset of symptoms or learning of potential exposure is critical to reducing the risk of severe illness or hospitalization from the virus, and an adequate supply of at-home test kits can be the first steps toward identifying and successfully treating an exposure to COVID, the health district said in a press release.
The health district will distribute to participants a supply of COVID tests for themselves and everyone in their household.
Individuals can help limit the spread of COVID-19 by taking an at-home test as soon as they feel sick. At-home tests provide results in minutes compared to the days that a lab test can take, which can help keep people at work and kids in school, according to the release.
The health district distributed more than 2,000 COVID tests during a similar drive-thru event just before Thanksgiving.
The positivity rate of COVID tests performed is currently about 10%. There are an average of 162 cases of COVID infection and 14 hospitalizations for every 100,000 residents, according to the CDC.
