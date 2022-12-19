Clark County plans COVID-19 test kit giveaway Wednesday

The health district will host a COVID-19 test kit giveaway on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at its 529 E. Home Road location.

Identifying a COVID infection as early as possible following onset of symptoms or learning of potential exposure is critical to reducing the risk of severe illness or hospitalization from the virus, and an adequate supply of at-home test kits can be the first steps toward identifying and successfully treating an exposure to COVID, the health district said in a press release.