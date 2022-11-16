Clark County Pet of the Week

Wizard is a beautiful brindle mixed breed boy with a dark face and such expressive eyes. We’re guessing he’s between 1.5 and 2 years old, and he weighs around 62 pounds. Wizard seems good with other dogs, but we always recommend a meet and greet if you have other canine members in your family. Since he is our Pet of the Week, he can come home with you already neutered, heartworm negative, flea treated, vaccinated including rabies, microchipped and licensed with a free vet checkup for $111. Call 937-521-2140 for an appointment to meet him. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED