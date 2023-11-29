Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Sheba! She is a 45 lb. Staffordshire Terrier, around 2-years-old. She came in as a stray about a month ago and a few days later we found out that we also had her puppies in the shelter. They have all found homes and now it’s time for mom to find a home too. She is very sweet and seems to be potty trained. She also doesn’t seem to have issues with other dogs here at the shelter. However, we do recommend a meet-n-greet, prior to adopting. Her adoption fee this week is $22, as she is pet of the week. That includes her spay, vaccines, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140 to meet Sheba. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED