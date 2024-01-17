Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Sally! She is an 80 lb., Mastiff Mix, around 3-4 years old. She came into us as a stray, back in early November, with two other girls, which we suspected to be her older children. They both have been adopted and now Sally is awaiting her turn. She is very sweet and affectionate, but a little shy at times. Her adoption fee is $22 this week, as she is the Pet of the Week. That includes her spay, vaccines, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, to meet Sally today. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED