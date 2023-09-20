Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Marigold! She is a sweet 41 lb., Hound mix, around a year and a half old. This sweetheart loves attention, treats and playtime. We have not seen any issues with other dogs here at the shelter however, we do recommend a meet-n-greet, prior to adopting, if you have other pets. Her adoption fee is $77 this week, as she is the Pet of the Week. That includes her spay, heartworm test, vaccines, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. If you are interested in meeting Marigold, call 937-521-2140. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED