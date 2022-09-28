springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Pet of the Week

Tasha is a 67 lb., 3-year-old mixed breed that is looking to find a furever home. She is very friendly and sweet, and seems to do okay with other dogs. We do always recommend a meet-n-greet prior to adopting. Her adoption fee this week is $111, as she is the Pet of the Week. That includes her vaccines, alteration, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, for an appointment to meet her. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

