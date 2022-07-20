springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Trip! He is an approximate 5-years-old, 52 lb. Boxer mix. Trip is a laid back guy and is looking for a home to settle down in. He seems to do well with other dogs but, we do always recommend a meet-n-greet, prior to adopting. His adoption fee this week is $77, as he is Clark County Dog Shelter’s Pet of the Week. This includes his neuter, vaccines, microchip, 2022 dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140 and make an appointment to meet him. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

About the Author

Follow Amy Burzynski on twitter

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.

