Clark County Pet of the Week

My name is Diesel! I was dog-napped from my family in Columbus in 2024 but after they were notified, I was here, they never came to get me. I am aged but I still have lots of life left in me. I am fully potty trained, and I can hold it for long periods of time. I get along well with my roommates where I live, but I would like to meet my new siblings if I am getting any. I love treats and toys. I am strong when I am leashed but I can work on that with time. I am $22 to adopt this week since I am the pet of week. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED