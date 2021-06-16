springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Pet of the Week

Xena Madison, a female American Bulldog, is a real love bug who wasn’t able to return home for reasons beyond anyone’s control. Xena Madison is approximately 3-years-old, spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, vet checked and licensed. Xena Madison can join your family for $77 as she is the Pet of the Week. Xena Madison is at the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. The shelter can be reached at 937-521-2140, or visit www.facebook.com/clarkcountydogshelter for more information. CONTRIBUTED
Xena Madison, a female American Bulldog, is a real love bug who wasn’t able to return home for reasons beyond anyone’s control. Xena Madison is approximately 3-years-old, spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, vet checked and licensed. Xena Madison can join your family for $77 as she is the Pet of the Week. Xena Madison is at the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. The shelter can be reached at 937-521-2140, or visit www.facebook.com/clarkcountydogshelter for more information. CONTRIBUTED

News | 59 minutes ago
By Amy Burzynski, Staff Writer

Xena Madison, a female American Bulldog, is a real love bug who wasn’t able to return home for reasons beyond anyone’s control. Xena Madison is approximately 3-years-old, spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, vet checked and licensed. Xena Madison can join your family for $77 as she is the Pet of the Week. Xena Madison is at the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. The shelter can be reached at 937-521-2140, or visit www.facebook.com/clarkcountydogshelter for more information. CONTRIBUTED

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top