Clark County Pet of the Week

Xena Madison, a female American Bulldog, is a real love bug who wasn’t able to return home for reasons beyond anyone’s control. Xena Madison is approximately 3-years-old, spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, vet checked and licensed. Xena Madison can join your family for $77 as she is the Pet of the Week. Xena Madison is at the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. The shelter can be reached at 937-521-2140, or visit www.facebook.com/clarkcountydogshelter for more information. CONTRIBUTED