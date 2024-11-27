Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Buttons! She is a sweet and affectionate pittie mix who is ready to steal your heart. She’s a playful, loving dog who thrives on attention, enjoys belly rubs, and is always excited for treats. Whether it’s playing fetch, going for a walk, or just cuddling up on the couch, Buttons is the perfect companion. She is fully vetted and her adoption fee this week is only $22, as she is Pet of the Week. If you’re looking for a loyal, fun-loving dog to add to your life, look no further – Buttons is ready to meet you! Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED