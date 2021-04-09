Clark County Municipal Court

Forrest M. Money, 36, probation terminated, jail imposed, guilty.

Forrest M. Money, 36, of 222 N. Jackson St., probation terminated, impose jail, guilty.

Forrest M. Money, 36, probation terminated, impose jail, guilty.

Cory J. Peterson, 49, of 536 Rosewood Ave., DUS, continued, did not qualify, bond $1,000.

John H. Porter, 35, of 776 N. Florence St., telephone harassment, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Amanda R. Taylor, 34, of 1366 Bellefair Ave., aggravated burglary, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact, no alcohol possession or consumption, bond $10,000, felonious assault/weapon, innocent, continued, DUS, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Robert W. Conger, 41, of 404 Sherman Ave., falsification, continued, NAPT, did not qualify.

Phillip D. Higgins, 30, of 124 Rice St., felonious assault, continued, PD appointed, no contact.

Tyler Jacob C. McGraw, 27, of 1629 W. High St., violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed.

Gloria S. Perez, 24, of 525 Grant St., child endangering, continued, PD appointed, no contact.

Justin Adams, 40 request for bail, dismissed.