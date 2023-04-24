Dillon M. Davis, 30, of North Hampton, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, theft, continued, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Shane Elgouhary, 34, of 3010 Overseas Hwy, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Thomas D. Morgan, 50, of 104 S. Race St., aggravated robbery, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $50,000.

Reenie P. Upchurch, 43, of 232 W. Euclid Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Jack B. Brewer, 26, of 1407 Beverly Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Kohls, 1600 N. Bechtle Ave., theft, continued, public defender appoited, no contact with Meijer, 1500 Hillcrest.

Breauna C. Dennis, 23, of 1308 Delta Road, Apt. A, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Jason Rice, 44, of 214 1/2 E. Pleasant St., telephone harrassment, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Tyler C. Selvage, 22, of 451 Stanton Ave., OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Jack B. Brewer, 26, of 1407 Beverly Ave., theft, continued, no contact with Lowes, 1601 N. Bechtle Ave., public defender appointed.

Shania F. Hilderbrand, 26, of 1005 Garfield Ave., child endangering, continued, public defender appointed.

Mckenzie R. Walls, 22, of Urbana, criminal damaging, continued, DNQ public defender.

Mckenzie R. Wallsae, 22, of Urbana, disregard safety-private, continued, DNQ public defender.

Drew A. Crockran, 20, of 524 S. Belmont Ave., failure to reinstate license, guilty, 100 hours community service to be completed w/in 6 months, court will dispense with community service if valid license in 6 months, fined $150, speed for conditions, guilty, fined $75.

Racheal L. Howard, 24, of 1826 S. Center Blvd., OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Jeffrey A. Skeele, 63, of Hilliard, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, fined $500.