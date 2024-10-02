Alexus L. Carson, 24, of Springfield, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, own recognizance bond.

Joseph Insley, 38, of Springfield, making false alarms, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500, falsification, innocent, continued, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, resisting arrest, innocent, continued.

Ciera L. Owens, 33, of Marysville, interference with custody, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, own recognizance bond, interference with custody, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, own recognizance bond.

Tye J. Allman, 35, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Dianne R. Anderson, 27, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Jean M. Badin, 44, of Springfield, assault, continued, aggravated menacing, continued, menacing, continued.

James Bernard, 37, of Springfield, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued, aggravated menacing, continued, domestic violence, continued.

Tyler M. Bland, 21, of Fairborn, OVI, continued, speed for conditions, continued, open container/vehicle, continued.

Willquaun J. Bratton, 22, of Springfield, OVI, continued, ovi/breath, continued, temp permit violation, continued, speed, continued.

Gary L. Brewer, 68, of Springfield, aggravated burglary, continued, bond remains 100000 c/s, burglary, continued.

Ty’keshia Crockran, 34, of Springfield, aggravated menacing, continued, criminal damaging, continued.

Trent Haynes Sr., 39, of Springfield, menacing, continued, public defender appointed.

Shawn Hicks, 36, of West Carrollton, theft, continued.

Wesley J. Ioannides, 20, of Bonita Springs, FL, unauthorized use of vehicle, guilty, 100 days of jail with 100 days suspended, jail susp 1 year law abiding, fined $400.

Debra L. Jahns, 58, of Springfield, OVI, continued, failure to drive on right, continued.

Craig J. Leslie Jr., 36, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Angila Mossbarger, 48, of New Carlisle, assault, continued.

Dennis L. Porter III, 45, of Springfield, OVI, continued, ovi/breath, continued, speed, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued.

Christopher A. Reed, 43, of Springfield, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 47 days suspended, 13 days credit for time served, 12 months of DL suspension, 1 year law abide &cont w/treatment at sunrise, als termed w/o fee, f/c due w/in 6 months, fined $375.

D’Artagnan Rock Spitler, 24, of Degraff, Ohio, receiving stolen property, continued.

Oleg V. Varniychuk, 40, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, aggravated menacing, continued, assault, continued, domestic violence, continued.

Matthew F. Walland, 41, of New Carlisle, OVI, continued.

Michael D. Ferryman, 50, of Springfield, aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed.

Peter L. Hill III, 42, of Springfield, menacing, continued, weapons under disability, continued, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Richardson Laince, 38, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, assault, continued.

Archie P. Perkins III, 27, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued.

Jean Danfred Da Romain, 23, of Springfield, OVI, continued, disregard of safety, continued.

Jahzir Saleem Veasley, 18, of Springfield, aggravated menacing, continued.

Melisa A. Adams, 40, of Miamisburg, OVI, continued.

Daniel Bailey, 23, of Urbana, violating a protection order, continued.

Cindy S. Fields, 62, of Springfield, theft, continued.

Tracy L. Gould, 49, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

De’chaunta W. Jackson-Haney, 21, of Springfield, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 5 days of jail with 2 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, fine/costs due Feb. 5, 2025 @ 8:45am, timely payment of f/c & no new offense, fined $150.

Jerry R. Keeton, 32, of Fairborn, falsification reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, fine/costs due March 26, 2025 @ 8:45am, fined $200.

Shane A. Moore, 42, of Springfield, OVI, continued.

Aryn M. Mundy, 35, of Springfield, use/poss. drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Michael A. Robinson, 41, of Urbana, domestic violence, continued, menacing, continued.

Dukenson Saintil, 42, of Springfield, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, continued, speed, continued, marked lanes, continued.

Quentaysia Smith, 24, of Springfield, criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Brian J. Ward, 36, of Springfield, aggravated menacing, continued, criminal damaging, continued, domestic violence, continued.