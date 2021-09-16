springfield-news-sun logo
Cases called included:

Omar Sheariff Ali, 40, of 133 E. Grand, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Stephen Burghy, 39, of Greenville, child endangering, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Brandi Danielle Powell, 42, of 360 S. Limestone St. No. 301, warrant served, jailed, guilty, costs suspended per BCD.

Raymond D. Scott, 23, of 406 W. Liberty St., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, OVI/serum/plasma, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,000, DUS, bench warrant ordered, driver license required, bench warrant ordered, unsafe vehicle, bench warrant ordered.

Timothy Joe Stevens Jr., 34, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Dewayne Thomas Thacker, 41, of 2507 Hilldale Ave., telephone harassment, innocent, continued, bond $2,000.

Michael Dewayne Anderson, 48, of 837 W. Pleasant, OVI, continued, PD appointed.

Ebony A. C. Clancy, 33, of Centerville, assault, continued, PD appointed.

Joseph Aw Dotson, 30, of 427 N. Shaffer St., unauthorized use fireworks reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty.

Derek William Howard, 31, of Medway, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Shanda L. Skaggs, 34, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 180 days CCJ suspended 180 days,1 year probation, with no probation fee, fined $250.

Christina M. Flanery, 45, of 1665 Tremont City Road, obstruct official business, dismissed.

Citlalli S. Rosales, 22, of Dayton, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Shannon Elizabeth Tayloe, 36, of 809 Bellevue Ave., falsification, guilty, fined $200, FTSAA, dismissed - prosecutor request, fail control/attention, dismissed - prosecutor request.

