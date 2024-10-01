Barbara J. Chandler, 41, of 814 Champion Ave., bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, released on own recognizance bond.

Christopher L. Culbertson, 37, of Fairborn, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

De’John Davis, 31, of 517 S. Light St., aggravated menacing, continued, declines public defender, bond $15,000.

Bravius Exavier, 36, of 1351 W. Pleasant St., felonious assault/weapon, continued, public defender appointed, bond $25,000.

Michael D. Ferryman, 50, of 1924 Michigan Ave., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Trent Haynes Sr., 39, of 626 N. Murray, menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Christian A. Hockemeyer, 32, of 1432 S. Limestone St., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Walter D. Mcghee Jr., 28, of 1620 N. Yellow Springs St., public defender appointed, guilty, bond $1,500.

Walter D. Mcghee Jr., 28, of 1101 N. Fountain Ave., probation violation warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $1,500.

Quentaysia Smith, 24, of 642 Cedar St., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Gregory A. Wallace, 55, of 3110 S. Yellow Springs St., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $5,000.