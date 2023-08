Cases called included:

Bryce Foster, 20, of Springfield, OVI, innocent, continued, under age OVI, innocent, continued, speed, innocent, continued.

Troy Alan Hartman, 46, of Springfield, burglary, innocent, continued.

Daniel A. Lopez Morales, 28, of Springfield, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, operating without valid license, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Jason Loring, 39, of Springfield, request for bail, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, waiver signed, request for bail, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no bond, misuse credit cards, innocent, continued, request for bail, innocent, continued, waiver signed, public defender appointed.

Robin L. Neff, 61, of Fairborn, OVI, innocent, continued, no bond.

Michelle C. Page, 36, of Springfield, child endangering, continued, child endangering, continued, child endangering, continued, child endangering, continued, child endangering, continued, child endangering, continued.

Jeffrey J. Sahnd, 42, of New Carlisle, OVI, innocent, continued, driving under suspension OVI suspension, innocent, continued, expired registration, innocent, continued.

Michael L. Seals, 31, of Medway, assault, continued, no contacorder, public defender appointed, bond $1,000, criminal damaging, continued.

Kyle J. Warner, 38, of Springfield, theft, continued.

Joshua L. Woods, 36, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond, assault, innocent, continued.

Randy R. Fueston, 48, of Springfield, physical control, continued.

Troy A. Hartman, 46, of Springfield, burglary, continued.

Derek L. Frederick, 28, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed.

Lucas A .Fultz, 40, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued, violation of temporary protection order, continued.

Carrington Holt, 37, of Springfield, failure to comply with law enforcement, continued.

Robenson Hyppolite, 33, of Springfield, OVI, continued, driving under suspension, continued.

Frederick L. Lebon, 51, of Springfield, burglary, continued.

Meranda J. Pinkham, 32, of Springfield, violation of temporary protection order, continued.

Alaysha D. Robinson, 25, of Springfield, assault, continued.

Quentaysia Smith, 23, of Springfield, assault, continued.

Daron M. Carr, 20, of Springfield, receiving stolen property, continued.

Kahnia Clay, 19, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued.

Michael D. Donahue, 48, of Springfield, child endangering, continued.

Joshua L. Dunigan, 26, of Springfield, aggravated menacing, continued, aggravated menacing, continued, discharge of firearms, continued.

Joshua A. Hearn, 34, of Springfield, violation of temporary protection order, continued.

Jonathan W. Higgenbotham, 57, of Urbana, domestic violence, continued, public defender, no contact condition of bond, assault, continued.

Davon D. Houston, 40, of Dayton, drug paraphernalia - marijuana, continued, possession of drugs, continued, OVI, continued.

Kaylee B. Lewis, 21, of Springfield, resisting arrest, continued.

Sean E. Lewis, 43, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Robert R. Miller, 54, assault, continued.

Kenneth S. Pigg, 65, of Springfield, assault, continued.

Joshua D. Suttles, 40, of Springfield, assault, continued, assault, continued.

Lisa L. Waugh, 57, of Springfield, obstructing official business, continued, falsification, continued, falsification, continued.

Jason M. Wile, 41, of Springfield, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered.