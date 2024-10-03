Mary C. Coit, 19, of Columbus, felonious assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact cond of bond, bond $2,500.

Christopher L. Culbertson, 37, of Fairborn, OVI/breath, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, OR Bond, OVI, innocent, continued, drive w/out valid license, innocent, continued, speed, innocent, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, innocent, continued.

Shawn Johnson, 45, of Springfield, fugitive, continued, waiver signed.

Felicia King, 45, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR Bond.

Christopher J. Moore, 32, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR Bond, assault, innocent, continued.

Ketteler Pierre, 41, of Springfield, OVI, continued, OR Bond, OVI/breath, continued, temporary permit, continued, right of way, continued, open container/vehicle, continued.

Brooks Portman, 42, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR Bond, assault, innocent, continued.

Rebel Proctor, 37, of Kettering, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR Bond.

Jeffrey Smith, 59, of New Carlisle, attempt, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $10,000.

Andrew P. Vincent, 21, of Fleming, OH, robbery, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $20,000, abduction, innocent, continued, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR Bond.

Justin T. Watts, 41, of Springfield, theft, innocent, continued.

Shawn Q. Adams, 40, of Springfield, immunity prohibited cond., bench warrant ordered.

Philip Bierly, 29, of Dayton, vehicular manslaughter, continued, obstructing official business, continued.

Kevin Brazzell, 68, of 2507 Northmoor Dr, OVI, continued.

Christopher J. Fancett, 73, of Springfield, aggravated menacing, continued.

Charles Fletcher, 35, of Beavercreek, tres/lands border ponds, continued.

JackieM. Frazier Jr., 44, of Dayton, OVI, continued, ovi/refusal, continued, DUS OVI suspension, continued, open container/vehicle, continued, turn and stop signal, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued.

Beatrice L. Grubbs, 27, of Dublin, OH, OVI reduced to reckless operation, guilty, f/c due w/in 30 days, fined $100.

Irving M. Herron, 21, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued, assault, continued, aggravated menacing, continued.

Blair T. Huber, 45, of North Hampton, assault, continued.

Aaron J. Hunt, 36, of Springfield, criminal trespass, guilty, 30 days of jail, 30 days credit for time served, costs due w/in 4months.

Kellee L. Murley, 39, of New Carlisle, violate/protection order, continued.

Ciera L. Owens, 33, of Marysville, interfer. with custody, continued, public defender appointed, no contact cond of bond, interfer. with custody, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Jaronte Tilman, 31, of Springfield, aggravated menacing, continued.

Dana A. Walker, 65, of 2215 Morgan St, assault, continued.

Noah E. Boring, 25, of Urbana, OVI, continued, public defender appointed, DUS, continued, speed, continued, child endangering, continued, public defender appointed.

Jaicee A.L. Carson, 24, of Springfield, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Aubin N. Gatorano, 35, of Springfield, assault, continued, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Joseph Insley, 38, of Springfield, making false alarms, continued, public defender appointed, falsification, continued, obstructing official business, continued, resisting arrest, continued.

Paul M/ Packer, 54, of Springfield, flee/elude police officer, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, unauthorized plates, bench warrant ordered, disregard of safety, bench warrant ordered, operating w/o use all s/b, bench warrant ordered.

Archie P. Perkins III, 27, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued.

Benjamin S. Roberts, 30, of New Carlisle, assault, continued, aggravated menacing, continued.

James L. Addy, 68, of Springfield, OVI, guilty, 3 days credit for time served, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 12 months of DL suspension, als terminated w/0 reinstatement fee, no offenses for 1 year, timely payment of f/c conditions of suspended sentence, fined $375.

Melinda K. Elliot, 44, of Xenia, OH, OVI, continued, slow speed, continued, poss. of drugs, continued, drug paraphernalia offen., continued.

Daniqua J. Johnson, 29, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued, child endangering, continued.

Anthony Knapp, 26, of Springfield, assault, continued.

Travis G. McAfee, 31, of Springfield, aggravated menacing, continued, obstructing official business, continued, criminal trespass, continued.

David S. Reynolds, 57, of Springfield, telephone harassment, continued.

Michael R. Smith, 47, of Springfield, fugitive, continued.