Stephen F. Holtsberry, 61, of South Vienna, OH, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 months of driver license suspension, 30 days jail, 27 suspended, 3 days CTS for dip, balance of jail suspended on being law abiding, fined $375.

Brittany M. Pry, 33, of Ashland, OH, drug paraphernalia offense, bench warrant ordered.

Brittany M. Pry, 33, of Ashland, OH, DUS, bench warrant ordered, tail lights, bench warrant ordered.

Leon F. Howard, 46, of 217 Roseland Ave. E., OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, fined $750.

Jerimie T. Mueller, 47, of 1754 Broadway St., OVI, guilty, 10 days of jail, 12 months of driver license suspension, fines and costs due by 1/13/23 @ 8:45 a.m., ALS terminated without fee, fined $750.