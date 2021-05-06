Andrew L. Colletti, 24, of 2435 Greenknoll, OVI reduced to disregard of safety, guilty, fined $200, speed for conditions, dismissed, turn and stop signal, dismissed.

Robert W. Conger, 41, of 564 E. Northern Ave., fugitive, dismissed.

Deante L. Dodson, 24, of 1812 Washington St., OVI, continued, NAPT, OVI/breath, continued, headlights, continued, seat belt, continued.

Zackery T. Freeman, 29, of 432 Rice St., criminal trespass, continued, PD appointed.

Crystal R. Pace, 37, of Columbus, OH., violation of TPO, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Chad D. Reiher, 38, of St Marys, criminal trespass continued, PD appointed.

Mark Schuler, 29, of Ft Thomas, KY., unsafe vehicle, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Kimberly L. Sisco, 36, of 4421 Cedar Hills Ave., OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, fined $200, failure to control, dismissed.

Jamie Brown, 34, of 2107 Troy Rd. Apt. E8, OVI, bench warrant ordered, left of center, bench warrant ordered, seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Jacob Castle, 37, of 4811 Westmont Dr., OVI, guilty, 12 months of probation, 36 months of driver’s license suspension, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, fined $375.

William J. Freeman, 37, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Michael R. Landry, 28, of 1655 Titus Rd., OVI reduced to disregard of safety, guilty, 20 days of jail with 20 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fined $100, failure to control, guilty, fined $100.

Derek L. Maness, 38, of 2137 Clifton Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Chad D. Reiher, 38, of St Marys, assault, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Colter J. Smith, 30, of 1005 N. Fountain Apt. A, resisting arrest, guilty, 12 months of probation, 75 days of jail with 75 days suspended, isp probation, fined $100, littering, dismissed.