Cases called included:
Paul Dean Chaffins, 22, of Xenia, falsification, continued, bond $1,500.
Blagna Duteron, 21, of 21 N. Freeman St., failure to comply, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, speed, bench warrant ordered, bond $500.
Matthew C. Grim, 28, theft, continued, PD appointed.
Chris R. Johnson, 36, of 1116 Mason St., criminal trespass, continued, PD appointed.
Davion M. Pettiford, 19, of Columbus, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, bond $1,000.
John Potts, 33, of 1415 Mound St., theft, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.
Brandi L. Turner, 39, of 35 Dayton Ave., criminal trespass, guilty, continued, to pay restitution before 9/8/22.
Lamont A. Walton, 47, of 360 S. Limestone Apt. 408, theft, guilty, guilty, 12 months of probation, 170 days of jail, CTS/jail suspended, ISP probation/fees in 22CRB592, bond $1,000.
Christopher Ward, 24, of 1170 Gonder St., drug para-marijuana, continued, OR bond, possession of drugs, continued, OR bond.
Kayla Carter, 28, of 1945 Primm Dr. Apt. D, OVI/breath, continued, refer to 3 day program, DUS, dismissed, speed/conditions; ACD, dismissed, expired tag or sticker, dismissed.
Justin W. Mathers, 33, of 2403 Van Buren, assault, continued, PD appointed.