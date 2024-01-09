Melanie L. Burba, 42, of 1018 Tibbetts Ave., complicity, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Terrance C. A. Chilton, 40, of 1490 Burnett Road, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,000.

Terrance C. A. Chilton, 40, of 538 W. Grand Ave., strangulation, continued, bond $2,000.

Robert J. Cobb Jr., 61, of 1707 E. High St. #509, theft, innocent, continued, no contact with Walmart on Bechtle, decline public defender, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, declined public defender, no contact with Walmart on Bechtle.

James R. Conley Jr., 44, of 1707 E. High St. #509, aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, no contact, public defender appointed, bond $100,000, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, improper discharge firearms, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jennifer N. Green, 51, of 1662 Brentwood Drive, assault, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

James E. M. Johnson, 43, of Mechanicsburg, bench warrant served-defendant jailed, guilty.

Kaylee B. Lewis, 22, of 1214 Ferndale Lane, resisting arrest, innocent, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Marcia M. Meadows, 33, of 2131 N. Hadley Road, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Dakota J. Montgomery, 27, of 2419 Van Buren Ave., illegal possession/firearm/liqueur/permit, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.

Jennifer J. Sisco, 40, of New Carlisle, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart, released on own recognizance bond.

Anthony W. Straight, 46, of 25 E. Southern Ave., failure to comply, innocent, continued, bond $1,500, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Chad L. Tussing, 48, of Plain City, OVI, innocent, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,000, driving under suspension, innocent, bench warrant ordered, driver license required, innocent, bench warrant ordered.

James M. Vandenberg, 30, of Wichita, KS, operate motor vehicle with headphones, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $150.

James M. Vanderburg, 30, of 2874 N. Cypress St., request for bail, continued, bond $1,000.

Curtis Whitmore, 40, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $1,000.