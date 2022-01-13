Joseph A. Malone, 32, of New Carlisle, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, or bond.

Anthony C. Taylor, 41, of 1339 Vester Ave. Apt. 313, public indecency, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Rashawn D. Arnold, 29, of Dayton, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Thomas William Blanken, 48, of 1750 Baker Rd. Lot 11, theft, continued, eligible INT.

Jeremy D. Bradley, 21, of 155 Leffel Lane, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Regina Lea Daniel, 45, of Riverside, theft, dismissed.

Christopher Michael Evans, 48, theft, dismissed - prosecutor request, falsification, dismissed - prosecutor request, obstructing official business, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Christine Longberry, 24, of 4240 Reno Road, falsification reduced to disorderly, guilty, fined $50.

Ryan M. Rowland, 23, of 1102 Burt St, assault, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond.

Virginia Lynn Schrader, 56, of 430 N. Bird Road, OVI, continued, refer to three day program, slow speed, dismissed.

Patrick R. Foley, 33, of 234 Parkwood Ave., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, use/poss. drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Branden L. McMillien, 28, of Ada, receiving stolen property, continued, did not qualify.

Stephen Dewayne Phillips, 50, of 315 S. Burnett Road #603, theft, bench warrant ordered, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.