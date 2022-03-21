Michael A. C. Levalley, 30, of 122 Prairie Ave., OVI, continued, refer to three-day program, OVI/breath, dismissed, driving without lights, dismissed.

Evelyn M. Stewart, 38, of 451 E. Southern Ave., child endangering, bench warrant ordered, child endangering, bench warrant ordered, child endangering, bench warrant ordered.

Heather R. Trapp, 44, of 4544 Ridgewood Road W., OVI, continued, refer to three-day program, OVI/breath, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Victor Castellanos, 36, of 1104 W. Mulberry St., violation of TPO, innocent, continued, no contact conducive of bond, bond $15,000, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, bond $15,000.

Timothy Allen Copley, 34, of Medway, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, DUS, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Chance Daube, 32, of 1375 Beverly Ave., falsification, innocent, bench warrant ordered, bond $15,000, theft, innocent, bench warrant ordered.

Jenny A. Huffine, 41, of Cardington, bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, or bond, DUS, guilty, guilty, guilty.

Cody Allen Locke, 20, of South Vienna, aggravated burglary, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $20,000.

Tyler C. Freeman, 25, of 428 E. Third St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Chad Phillip Bell, 48, of 300 Bellevue Ave., OVI, continued, refer to three-day program, OVI/breath, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Mark D. Foureman, 57, of 1338 N. Plum St., OVI reduced to disregard of safety, guilty, fined $150, failure to control, dismissed.

Cory L. Peckham, 32, of 2502 Woodside Ave., OVI, continued, refer to dip, speed, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Pablo L. Ramirez, 19, of 24 E. Grand Ave., OVI, continued, refer to three-day program, F/pay reinstatement fee, dismissed, operator without valid operator’s license, dismissed, left of center, dismissed.

Amado Roblero, 34, of 1209 Lagonda Ave., OVI, continued, refer to three-day program, OVI/breath, dismissed.

James A. Campbell, 61, of 930 Mount Joy St., violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond.

Nyra Sue Coburn, 55, of 1750 Baker Road Lot 29, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Stephen A. Decker, 60, of 526 E. Madison Ave., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Omar Gutierrez, 28, of 454 E. Main St., OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, operating without valid operator’s license, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, operating without use all seatbelts, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Mehrisa C. Locke, 28, of 1947 Primm Dr. Apt. G, OVI, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, ALS terminated without fee, fined $375, speed, dismissed.

Justin W. Mathers, 33, of 2403 Van Buren, assault, continued, NAPT.

Mark E. Mccoy, 25, of New Carlisle, reduced to second degree misdemeanor resisting arrest, guilty, 90 days of jail, 90 days jail, 2 CTS, balance to run concurrent, with prison sentence from Champaign County, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Tyler C. Ulmer, 29, of 2209 Columbus Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - indicted, assault, dismissed - indicted.

Bill E. Yates, 22, of Medway, violation of TPO, dismissed - prosecutor request.