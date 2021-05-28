Cases called include:
Vincent A. Burns, 54, of 1826 Woodward Ave., felonious assault/weapon, innocent, continued, bond $10,000.
Ronald E. Compton, 38, of 125 E. Grand Ave. Apt Half, burglary, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Dion M. Gatewood, 40, of 1619 S. Fountain Ave., burglary, innocent, continued, pd appointed.
Shanna M. Gilbert, 43, of 6655 Prospect St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, oper without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, backing/starting, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, operating without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.
Matthew D. Goodridge, 33, of North Hampton, OH, burglary, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, warrant ordered.
Thomas D. Kendall, 66, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, pd appointed, OR bond.
Courtney A. Litteral, 36, of South Charleston, OH, possess drug abuse instrument, innocent, continued, bond $1,000.
Harry J. Rice, 51, of 906 S. Burnett Rd., OVI, innocent, continued, pd appointed, OR bond.
Steven E. Scerba, 50, of 4411 Redmond Rd., guilty.
Christopher L. Bates, 32, of 102 Seever St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, aggravated trespass, dismissed - prosecutor request, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Jaylynn M. Bowshier, 22, of 1030 1/2 Garfield Ave., OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, speed, dismissed.
Kevin L. Johnson Jr., 37, of 812 Linden Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.
Courtney . Litteral, 36, of South Charleston, OH, criminal trespass, continued, pd appointed.
Lewis T. Rogers, 33, of 1629 S. Center Blvd., possession of drugs, continued, napt.
Matthew J. Roppel, 34, of 833 W. Jefferson, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.
Damon S. Williams, 24, of 1110 E. High St., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.
Brian W. Newman Sr., 45, of Urbana, OH, domestic violence, continued, pd appointed, no contact.
Barbara J. Chandler, 38, of 1234 Texas Ave., domestic violence, continued, pd appointed.
Jinae A. Taulbee, 28, of 5765 Prairie Rd., OVI, continued, pd appointed.