Michael R. Parks, 20, of 2716 Dale Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, no brake lights, bench warrant ordered, operating without use all s/b, bench warrant ordered.

James C. Sheets II, 25, of 243 S. Clairmont Ave., DUS, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

James C. Sheets Jr., 25, of 243 S. Clairmont Ave., assault, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Michael D. Simms, 35, felonious assault, continued, PD appointed, bond $15,000.

Elijhanae I. Stroud, 19, of Dayton, OH, request for bail, dismissed.

Beverly G. Wilder, 57, of Medway, OH, guilty.

Hilliary L. Williams, 31, of 811 Mansfield Ave., assault, innocent, continued, no communication with victim as condition of bond, OR bond.

Kevin L. Cooper, 26, of 1501 W. Mulberry St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Robert C. Marion, 29, of Yellow Springs, OH, OVI, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver license suspension, 10 days jail, 7 suspended, 3 days CTS for dip, jail suspended for F/C by 12/13/21 and probation, fined $375.

Thomas Obryan, 33, of London, OH, unauthorized use of vehicle reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, 60 days jail, 10 days stayed for F/C, suspended if F/C paid, fined $150.

Mark A. Smith, 36, of 1501 Garfield Ave., disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $100.

Ian E. Johnson, 27, of 6025 Knollwood, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Sharay Dotts, 28, of 232 W. Euclid, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

John E. Booth, 47, of 17 Cherry Drive, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Satughzia K. Bray, 20, of 133 The Post Road Apt. H, request for bail, continued, bond set at “no bond”.

Larry J. Nott, 46, of New Carlisle, OH, obstructing official business, continued, resisting arrest, continued, use/poss. drug paraphernalia, continued, PD appointed.

Deondrae M. Poole, 19, of 531 S. York St., request for bail, continued, refused eligible defendant.