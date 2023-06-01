BreakingNews
Clark County Municipal Court cases

Cases called included:

Alan C. G. Blackburn, 26, of Urbana, felonious assault, innocent, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Zakaya N. Bragg, 49, of Springfield, guilty.

Cherry Kervens , 24, of Springfield, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Etienne Nickson, 33, public indecency, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Gina L. Lane, 62, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

McKenna Peake, 25, of Fairborn, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Jeffery Storms, 42, of Springfield, violation of temporary protection order, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Debra S. Valley, 52, of Springfield, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

