Cases called included:
Alan C. G. Blackburn, 26, of Urbana, felonious assault, innocent, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.
Zakaya N. Bragg, 49, of Springfield, guilty.
Cherry Kervens , 24, of Springfield, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.
Etienne Nickson, 33, public indecency, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.
Gina L. Lane, 62, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.
McKenna Peake, 25, of Fairborn, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, assault, bench warrant ordered.
Jeffery Storms, 42, of Springfield, violation of temporary protection order, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.
Debra S. Valley, 52, of Springfield, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.