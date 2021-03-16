Cases called include:
Brian J. Anderson, 32, of 558 E. Northern Ave., PV warrant served-defendant jailed, guilty, bond $5,000.
Mark J. Arend, 49, of 2107 Troy Rd. Apt. F-5, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, eligible int, no contact with Panera Bread.
Dwayne Lenoir, 38, of 909 Elder St., DUS- operators license forfeiture, continued, bond $1,000.
Dwayne E. Lenoir, 38, of 1011 Buckeye St., disorderly conduct by, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000, hit-skip, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000, DUS OVI suspension, innocent, continued, failure to control, innocent, continued, OVI, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,500.
George McIntire, 47, of North Hampton, use/possession of drug paraphrenia, innocent, continued, eligible defendant.
Patricia A. Nance, 49, of 531 Vine St., OVI/breath, innocent, continued, NAPT.
Michael S. Pouder, 32, of South Vienna, obstructing official business, innocent, dismissed - prosecutor request, resisting arrest, innocent, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Phillip L. Stevens, 32, of 1004 Park Ave., receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,500.
Eregon A. Wilson, 38, of 1029 Robinson Dr., request for bail, continued, bond $2,500.
Michelle Wolfe, 41, of 228 N. Race St., cruelty to animals, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.