Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
33 minutes ago

Current cases:

Kaneisha B. Danner, 20, of 1007 Garfield Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed no contact with Derrick Yarbrough, bond $1,500.

Gayla D. Morris, 33, of 644 S. Douglas Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Christopher A. Reed Sr., 40, of 1324 Terrace Dr., theft, innocent, continued, eligible INT

Ja’mar D. Walker, 18, of 737 Sherman Ave., domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact with Tamira Holley, bond $5,000.

Markeese L. Brown, 19, of 422 W. High St., tamper with evidence, dismissed - indicted, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted, carry concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted.

Lamont A. Walton, 47, of 360 S. Limestone Apt. 408, theft, guilty, 12 months of probation, 170 days of jail, CTS/jail suspended, ISP probation/fees in 22CRB592.

Davion M. Pettiford, 19, of 517 Reading Dr., theft, continued, PD appointed, criminal damaging, continued, criminal damaging, continued, criminal damaging, continued, criminal damaging, continued, theft, continued, PD appointed.

