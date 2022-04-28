Chyane N. Sebastian, 25, of Altoona, Ala., fugitive, continued, bond $10,000.

Amanda R. Vance, 31, of 1224 S. Yellow Springs St., assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Christopher Coleman, 46, of South Charleston, failure to comply w/law reduced to disorderly, guilty, restitution, fined $150.

Eduardo Delgado, 28, of Celina, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, ALS terminated w/o fee, fined $375, marked lanes, dismissed.

Gregory Dewey Harvey, 57, of Englewood, OVI reduced to disregard of safety, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 6 months of DL suspension, jail suspension on 1 year law abiding, ALS terminated without fee, fined $250, CDL infl. of container substance, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed, operating without use all seatbelts, dismissed.

Timothy E. Stacy, 54, of 1116 1/2 W. North St., burglary, continued, refused eligible INT, no contact conducive of bond.

Chad Phillip Bell, 48, of 300 Bellevue Ave., OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 170 days of jail with 167 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, obtain current drug/alcohol assessment, fined $600.

James M. Bruner, 36, of 415 Pleasant, viol. protection order reduced to disorderly, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, ISP probation, obtain current drug/alcohol assessment, fined $100.

Joshua James Bunch, 33, of Marysville, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Mackenzie Paige Holbrook, 25, of Mechanicsburg, OVI, continued, refer to dip, OVI/breath, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Ryan Kenneth Jones, 29, of Dayton, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, no further offenses pay F and C, fined $375.

Michael S. Starliper, 43, of 318 N. Jackson St., criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Brandon Tackett, 20, of 2649 Berger Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Meri L. Wagner, 41, of 1583 Lagonda, failure to control, dismissed.

Marques Eugene White Jr., 28, of 1328 Broadway St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Christopher N. Fontecchio, 37, of 224 Oakwood Place, domestic violence, continued, violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond.

Dominique Harris Sr., 30, of 970 Lagonda Ave., theft, dismissed.

Rita J. Sneed, 66, of 1437 E County Line Road, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.