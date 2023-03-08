Stephen D. Phillips, 51, of 830 W. Main St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Dale Richards, 53, of 501 W. High Street, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Kenneth M. Beaty, 27, of 1410 Prince Circle, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed.

Dylan J. L. Craft, 20, of Vandalia, violation of temporary protection order, bench warrant ordered.

Izaye Eubanks, of 1315 Clifton Ave., robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, tamper with evidence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Landyn R. Karg, 19, of 180 S. Xenia Drive, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Keila J. Padilla, 41, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Jennifer R. Shively, 34, request for bail, continued, bond set at “no bond”.

Allen E. West Jr., 63, of 374 Raffensberger Ave., criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Javon A. Wilson, 36, of 719 N. Belmont Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Cindy Fugate, 50, of 2125 S. Tecumseh Road Lot 149, child endangering, bench warrant ordered.

Cindy Fugate, 50, of 2125 S. Tecumseh Road Lot, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Jessica L. Clark, 21, of 222 Stanton Ave., Apt. 3, aggravated arson, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Izaye Y. S. Eubanks, 21, of 1315 Clifton Ave., aggravated robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Joshua R. Holland, 35, of 1517 W. Jefferson St., violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Kyle Horner, 40, of South Charleston, domestic violence, continued, menacing, continued, domestic violence, continued, no contact with Dakota Lambert, public defender appointed.