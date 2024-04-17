Barbara J. Chandler, 41, of 814 Champion Ave., use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Barbara J. Chandler, 41, of 814 Champion Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, tail lights, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered.

Darren B. Maiolo, 50, of 523 Linwood Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500, domestic violence, continued, request for bail, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000, unauthorized use of vehicle, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Brandy L. Wheeler, 38, of Dayton, theft, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Juvon D. Campbell, 31, of 1618 Shadeland Drive, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed, menacing, dismissed.

David S. Dewitt, 56, of New Carlisle, aggravated menacing, dismissed, disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 28 days suspended, 2 days credit for time served, 2 year no contact with victim. fine and costs due in 4 months, fined $100.

Justin T. Dillon, 31, of 404 W. Euclid, domestic violence, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Kathryn J. Hubbard, 41, of 700 Grant St., strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Luis Milanes, 68, of South Charleston, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Craig A. Portman, 68, of 1104 Russell Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, assault, dismissed.

Allen E. Ridenour Jr., 48, of London, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Latoya M. Crowe, 48, of 948 Sunset Ave., Apt. D, assault, continued, no contact condition of bond, public defender appointed.

Michael J. Howard Jr., 22, of Wilberforce, criminal damaging, continued, refused public defender.

Montilita B. Allen, 47, of 339 W. High St., aggravated arson, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, dismissed.

Samantha Cole, 38, of 133 The Post Road, complicity, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Kawaun E. Crockran, 33, of 363 E. High St., Apt. 303, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed.

Larry W. Estridge, 63, of Dayton, burglary amended to criminal trespass, guilty, fine/costs due by April 15, 2025 at 8:45 a.m., fined $100.

Christine E. Mackert, 31, of 830 W. Main St., theft, guilty, 90 days of jail, 12 months of probation, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent, jail time consecutive to 23CRB02689 and 24CRB00288, probation starts when released from jail, defendant to be assessed for treatment, will review for early release based on treatment recommendation.

Sultan S. Mays Jr., 18, of 714 Stanton Ave., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered.

Hezekiah Moore, 43, of Woodstock, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.