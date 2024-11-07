Cases called included:
Jennifer L. Fahl, 22, of 1360 S. Fountain Ave., felonious assault, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.
Norman Harris, 23, of 1828 Woodward Ave., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.
Douglas Hill, 46, of New Carlisle, disorderly conduct, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,000.
Tyren L. Madwell, 21, of 517 Hazelbrook Ave., weapons under disability, innocent, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.
Latisha M. E. Mccormick, 35, of 1410 Redcoach Dr., violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.
Kaylie St. John, 19, of 1127 N. Limestone St., assault, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, obstructing official business, continued, criminal damaging, continued, bond $1,000.
Desiree M. Wright, 28, of Englewood, menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.
Stefon L. Cobb, 33, of 141 Corlington Dr., OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 1 year law abide, administrative license suspension termed without fee, fine and costs due within 9 months, fined $375, marked lanes, dismissed.
Lynette M. Kitchen, 44, of 327 N. Jackson St., child endangering, continued, public defender appointed.
Nathan Mcclarty, 23, of 3216 Bristol Dr., making false alarms, continued, DNQ/NAPT.
Jereme S. Osborne, 38, of 576 1/2 Selma Road, assault, bench warrant ordered.
Gage L. Rager, 19, of 432 Pleasant St., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Steven A. Cobb III, 41, of 1526 Marinette Dr., violate/out of state temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request, violate/out of state temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request, violate/out of state temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request, violate/out of state temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request, violate/out of state temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request, violate/out of state temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request, violate/out of state temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request, violate/out of state temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request, violate/out of state temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request, violate/out of state temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request, violate/protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request, violate/protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request, violate/protection order, dismissed.
Tiffany E. Quickel, 48, of 432 Linden Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Nicholas S. Speakman, 45, of 2214 Broadway St., violate/protection order, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request, violate/protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request, violate/protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request, violate/protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request, violate/protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Leah E. Thullen, 38, of 320 W. Second St., OVI amended to reckless operation, guilty, fine/costs due Dec. 27, 2024 at 8:45 a.m., defendant need not appear if paid in full, fined $150, speed, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.