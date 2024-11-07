Norman Harris, 23, of 1828 Woodward Ave., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Douglas Hill, 46, of New Carlisle, disorderly conduct, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,000.

Tyren L. Madwell, 21, of 517 Hazelbrook Ave., weapons under disability, innocent, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Latisha M. E. Mccormick, 35, of 1410 Redcoach Dr., violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Kaylie St. John, 19, of 1127 N. Limestone St., assault, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, obstructing official business, continued, criminal damaging, continued, bond $1,000.

Desiree M. Wright, 28, of Englewood, menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Stefon L. Cobb, 33, of 141 Corlington Dr., OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 1 year law abide, administrative license suspension termed without fee, fine and costs due within 9 months, fined $375, marked lanes, dismissed.

Lynette M. Kitchen, 44, of 327 N. Jackson St., child endangering, continued, public defender appointed.

Nathan Mcclarty, 23, of 3216 Bristol Dr., making false alarms, continued, DNQ/NAPT.

Jereme S. Osborne, 38, of 576 1/2 Selma Road, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Gage L. Rager, 19, of 432 Pleasant St., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Steven A. Cobb III, 41, of 1526 Marinette Dr., violate/out of state temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request, violate/out of state temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request, violate/out of state temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request, violate/out of state temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request, violate/out of state temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request, violate/out of state temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request, violate/out of state temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request, violate/out of state temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request, violate/out of state temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request, violate/out of state temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request, violate/protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request, violate/protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request, violate/protection order, dismissed.

Tiffany E. Quickel, 48, of 432 Linden Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Nicholas S. Speakman, 45, of 2214 Broadway St., violate/protection order, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request, violate/protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request, violate/protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request, violate/protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request, violate/protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Leah E. Thullen, 38, of 320 W. Second St., OVI amended to reckless operation, guilty, fine/costs due Dec. 27, 2024 at 8:45 a.m., defendant need not appear if paid in full, fined $150, speed, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.