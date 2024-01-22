Christopher M. Campbell, 45, of South Charleston, OVI, continued, failure to control, continued.

Austin J. Cull, 28, of Dayton, OVI, continued, failure to yield/red light, continued.

Tonya Diamond, 49, of Springfield, physical control, innocent, continued.

Brandon T. Fritzsche, 25, of New Carlisle, child endangering, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, disregard of safety, innocent, continued.

Matthew S. Johnson, 36, of Springfield, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, driver license required, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Guastave Luc, 30, of Springfield, falsification (two counts), continued, driving under suspension.

Brittany Nash, 31, of Dayton, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, disregard of safety, continued.

Richard L. Stahlberg, 25, of Springfield, theft, continued, bond $2,500.

Alexis P. Zinsmeister, 19, of Springfield, receiving stolen property, continued, bond $2,500.

Chad N. Druckenbroad, 42, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Jeremy MacDonald, 42, of New Carlisle, violation of temporary protection order, continued.

Robert A. Banks, 38, of Springfield, theft, continued.

James M. Bruner, 38, of Springfield, menacing, continued.

Tymeerah R. DeArmond, 19, of Springfield, assault, continued.

Tyren L. DeArmond Jr., 25, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Joseph Krzyzanowski, 48, of Venetia, Pennsylvania, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, fined $500.

Alexiya A. Payne, 21, of Springfield, child endangering amended to disorderly, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, fined $25.

Joshua E. Webb, 36, of Springfield, criminal damaging, guilty, 90 days of jail with 85 days suspended, 12 months of probation.

Akeem A. Colquitt, 35, of Springfield, attempt, continued, assault, continued.

Bryce R. Hatzer, 21, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Tyler L. Johnson, 24, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Sarah Ann Sparkman, 36, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Samantha E. Stover, 42, of Huber Heights, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Allison E. Viers, 25, of Springfield, OVI, continued, speed for conditions, continued.

Brian J. Ward, 35, ofSpringfield, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.