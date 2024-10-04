Jonathan Morales, 28, of 2101 Lexington Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered.

David W. Nickels, 39, of Hartley House, 440 W. High, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Mayber G. Vasquez, 25, of 1215 Light St., forgery, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000.

Mayber G. Vasquez, 25, of 1215 Light St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, non trans. material/window, bench warrant ordered, failure to yield/red light, bench warrant ordered.

Rebel Proctor, 37, of Kettering, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Brian D. Buck, 50, of 509 Damascus Avenue, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

De’John Davis, 31, of 517 S. Light St., aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed.

David W. Imbody, 55, of 1905 W. High St., failure to appear or unpaid fine susp, dismissed.

Felicia King, 45, of 315 S. Burnett Road, Apt. 410, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Tyler J. C. Mcgraw, 31, of South Vienna, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Darrin W. Campbell II, 31, of 1371 Columbus Avenue, driver license required, dismissed, reckless operation, dismissed.

Brian A. Dague Jr., 35, of Fairborn, violate/protection order, dismissed.

Melinda K. Elliot, 44, of Xenia, OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 177 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, defendant to report for jail on 1/31/25 at 9:00, administrative license suspension termed without fee, defendant may complete driver’s intervention program in lieu of 3 days jail, if driver’s intervention program completed jail report will be vacated, fine and costs due within 6 months, fined $375, slow speed, dismissed.

Ronnie A. Heath, 49, of 1622 Shelby Drive, menacing, dismissed.

Shawn M. Kimball, 35, of 302 Roseland Drive E, criminal damaging, dismissed.

David R. Mckinney II, 33, of 2203 Halifax Drive, violate/protection order, dismissed.

Alysha B. Mcreynolds, 34, of 6919 Willowale Road, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Trae E. Moss, 30, of 215 W. John St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

David S. Reynolds, 57, of 43 Hickory Drive, telephone harassment amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fine and costs due by 3/11/25, fined $150.

Luis A. Rodriguez, 23, of 630 N. Fountain Ave., Apt. D, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Destinee S. Smith, 29, of Columbus, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.