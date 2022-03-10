Nathaniel S. Newman, 36, of 3263 Lower Valley Pike, receiving stolen property, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,000.

Kristy M. Ratliff, 50, of 2728 Dale Ave, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Taylor Jean Abushaala, 23, of 11157 Mulberry St., OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, suspension on 1 year law abiding, ALS term without fee, F/C to be paid in 60 days, fined $375.

Corey B. Brim, 23, of 680 Homeview Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Michael D. Clifford Sr., 37, of 1437 1/2 Woodward Ave., child endangering, continued, child endangering, continued, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed.

Bruce Dobbins, 57, of South Charleston, violation of TPO, guilty, 150 days of jail with 150 days suspended, consecutive to 180 sentence in 21crb02237, suspension on 2 year law abiding, no contact with Whitney Dobbin, F/C to be paid by March 8, 2023, fined $250.

Xavier Raymond Gibson, 19, of 3301 Miller Road Lot 16, OVI, continued, speed, dismissed.

William L. Rice Sr., 47, of 322 Williams St., domestic violence, continued, PD appointed.

Jaquan D. Robinson, 20, of 620 Sherman Ave., aggravated burglary, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond.

Brock M. Smith, 22, of 6510 Ballentine Park, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, ALS remains in effect, suspension on 1 year law abiding, fined $375.

Jesse A. Tincher, 34, of 1107 Skinner Lane, OVI, guilty, 6 months of probation, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of DL suspension, suspension on 6mo group probation, drug/alcohol assess, f/c to be paid in 30 days, fined $375.

Trisha A. Johnson, 40, of Urbana, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Joshua Kerr, 20, of Xenia, drug paraphernalia reduced to possession of marijuana, guilty, fined $100.

Rodney A. Perkins, 46, of West Liberty, OVI/marijuana, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 170 days of jail with 167 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, ISP probation, obtain current D/A assessment, fined $500.

Justin W. Bowshier, 41, of 822 Broadway St., assault, bench warrant ordered.

Devonn C. Brye, 23, of Indianapolis, fugitive, continued, waiver of extradition signed.

Sierra A. McGraw, 26, of 452 E. Northern Ave., theft, continued, PD appointed.

James A. Mitchell Jr., 28, of 115 Catherine St., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.