Robert J. Cobb Jr., 60, of 401 Oakwood Place, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Robert J. Cobb Jr., 60, of 908 S. Limestone St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000.

Robert J. Cobb Jr., 60, of 401 Oakwood Place, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $1,000.

Justin T. Dillon, 30, of 1824 W. Washington St., violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Dakotah Fell, 27, of New Lebanon, disrupting public service, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Anthony E. Parker, 40, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Sally J. Parsons, 86, of Enon, traffic signal, no contest, guilty, assessed costs $35.

Renee L. Stidham, 31, of 1230 Beverly Ave., breaking and entering, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, attempt, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Terika L. Baskin, 32, of Huber Heights, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Alexis Underwood, 21, of 2590 Ehrhart Drive, OVI amended to physical control, guilty.

Darryl A. Newsome, 31, domestic violence, continued, bond remains.

Robert F. Cox III, 55, of London, OVI, continued, refer to SAPI, fail to register, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Donnisha C. M. Grim, 31, of 1506 Lagonda Ave., OVI, continued, refer to SAPI, marked lanes, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Victor N. Hammond, 69, of 314 Bellaire, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Leilia J. Powers, 37, of 1404 Delta Road, Apt. F, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Daniel W. Evers, 67, of New Carlisle, failure to control, guilty, fined $75.