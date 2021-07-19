Jayson E. Blair, 22, of 1936 Fred Jordan Dr. Apt. B, resisting arrest, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Trinity S. Rogan, 21, of 101 Corlington Dr., OVI, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Shawn Q. Adams, 37, of 432 Lyle Ave., child endangering, guilty, 180 days of jail, jail consecutive w/ 21crb909-total 360 days, fined $350.

Jacob A. Brennan, 27, of Urbana, OH, receiving stolen property, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Linsey N. North, 25, of Tipp City, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, operating without valid operator’s license, bench warrant ordered, failure to drive on right, bench warrant ordered, operating without use all seatbelts, bench warrant ordered.

Dominic J. Thomas, 19, of Englewood, OH, OVI, guilty, 12 months of DL suspension, 170 days of jail, 12 months of probation, fined $500.

John Davis, 50, of 3125 Penrose, OVI, bench warrant ordered, no operator’s license, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Kristy L. Smith, 41, of 1821 S. Center Blvd., theft, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Kyle Matthew Stilwell, 23, of 735 Innisfallen Ave., aggravated menacing, continued, PD appointed.

Davis John Thomas, 53, of Galloway, OH, ovi/breath, innocent, continued, pd apptd.

Luis Velozquez, 22, of 916 Pine St, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, operating without valid operator’s license, bench warrant ordered, failure to drive on right, bench warrant ordered.

Tyler S. Wilson, 29, of 1124 Dibert Ave., request for bail, continued, bond $5,000.

Trinity S. Rogan, 21, of 101 Corlington Drive, OVI, guilty, 12 months of probation, 12 months of DL suspension, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, fined $375, speed, dismissed.

