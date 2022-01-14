Cases called included:
Jason Robert Cooper, 46, breaking and entering, continued, bond $1,000.
Robert Lee Hackney, 39, of Dayton, unauthorized use of vehicle, dismissed - prosecutor request, possess drug abuse instr., dismissed - prosecutor request.
Victor Neal Hammond, 68, of 314 Belleaire Ave., breaking and entering, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.
Stephen Dewayne Phillips, 50, of 315 S. Burnett Road Apt. 603, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, bond $1,000.
Leilia Janeen Powers, 36, of 1404 Delta Road Apt. F, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, or bond.
Tracy Valetta Skyles, 50, breaking and entering, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,500.
Calvin James Wagner, 36, of 1583 Lagonda Ave., theft, innocent, continued, bond $1,000, assault, continued, bond $1,500, theft, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.
Kevin M. Wright, 34, of 621 Lawnview Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,500.
Joyce A. Back, 60, of 1019 Woodlawn Ave. Apt. D, assault, continued, PD appointed.
Melinda R. Evans, 44, of Fairborn, obstructing justice, bench warrant ordered.
Marcellous A. Jones, 28, of 504 Linden Ave. Apt. 1/2, burglary, continued, PD appointed.
Bryant M. McGlothan, 33, of 1718 E. Wittenberg, operating without valid operator’s license, dismissed, hit skip, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.
Anthony C. Taylor, 41, of 1339 Vester Ave. Apt. 313, public indecency, continued, PD appointed.
Dustin T. Waddell, 25, of 413 N. Yellow Springs St., request for bail, dismissed.
Joshua Robert Wood, 36, of 1019 Middle St., aggravated menacing, dismissed.