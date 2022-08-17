BreakingNews
Springfield schools hire several new administrators
Cases called included:

James C. Beal, 39, of 948 Sunset Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - indicted, disrupting public service, dismissed - indicted.

Dennis L. Floss, 67, of 116 Walter St., assault, continued, OR bond.

David L. Graham, 25, of 2610 Middle Urbana Road, burglary/person present, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $10,000.

Joseph T. Kalinowski, 32, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Dilmar L. Mendez, 33, of 1320 Selma Road, disrupting public service, dismissed - indicted, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted.

Lacey M. Pollard, 30, of 2907 E. High St., felonious assault/weapon, innocent, continued, refused PD, no contact condition of bond, bond $10,000, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, refused PD, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.

Noah I. Sherry, 24, of 360 S. Limestone #109, tamper with evidence, innocent, continued, refused PD, bond $20,000, tamper with evidence, innocent, continued, weapons under disability, innocent, continued, firearms in motor vehicle, innocent, continued, menacing by stalking, innocent, continued, refused PD, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.

Noah I. Sherry, 24, of 360 S. Limestone # 109, fugitive, innocent, continued, refused PD, refused to sign waiver, bond $20,200.

Skyler A. Wells, 33, of 2019 Elmsford St., assault, innocent, continued, refused PD, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,500.

Rachael N. Cordle, 30, of 4100 Troy Road Lot 80, aggravated menacing, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Joshua D. Dunn, 29, of Columbus, OH, intimidation, dismissed - indicted.

Hannah E. Jackson, 24, of Ironton, OH, request for bail, continued, refused PD, refused to sign waiver.

Shaniece M. King, 32, of 1504 Sheridan Ave., criminal damaging, continued, NAPT, not to be at 611 Sherman Ave.

Darren L. Malloy, 57, of 101 W. Leffel Lane, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Michael S. Vanhoose, 36, of Urbana, OH, flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted.

Stephen L. Mitchem, 37, of 32 Buxton Ave., OVI, continued, no bond pending disposition, PD appointed.

Kevin N. Peterson, 43, of 308 E Third St., OVI, guilty, 45 days of jail with 42 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver license suspension, group supervision, ALS terminated without fee, monitor for assessment and follow up, probation to be paid monthly, fined $375, DUS, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

