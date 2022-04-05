Cases called included:
Kayla M. Carter, 28, of 1945 Primm Dr. Apt. D, child endangering, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.
Kevin Clark, 35, of 1502 Kenton St., request for bail, continued, bond $10,054.
Micheal J. Crowley II, 44, of Urbana, aggravated burglary, continued, PD appointed, ‘no contact conducive of bond, bond $250,000, assault, continued, rape, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $250,000.
Ricky Lee Ferryman, 47, of 5583 Willow Chase Circle, violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $1,000, violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $1,000, violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $1,000.
Anthony E. Glassburn, 68, of Enon, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, OR bond.
Cameron P. Martin, 27, of 1509 Greenwood Ave., aggravated burglary, innocent, continued, no contact conducive of bond, bond $2,500.
Guy L. Ray, 51, of 1633 Overlook Dr., disorderly conduct by, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.
Ricardo D. Rios, 60, of 719 Cypress St., domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $5,000.
Jahkahl Rezon Stevens, 21, of 1364 Edgar Ave., obstructing official business, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,500.
Kianna D. Tilton, 18, of 1620 Prospect St., assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond.
Stephanie M. Watkins, 22, of 1127 E. John St., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed.