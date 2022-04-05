BreakingNews
Premier Health clinic finds home in Springfield Masonic Community
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
28 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Kayla M. Carter, 28, of 1945 Primm Dr. Apt. D, child endangering, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Kevin Clark, 35, of 1502 Kenton St., request for bail, continued, bond $10,054.

Micheal J. Crowley II, 44, of Urbana, aggravated burglary, continued, PD appointed, ‘no contact conducive of bond, bond $250,000, assault, continued, rape, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $250,000.

Ricky Lee Ferryman, 47, of 5583 Willow Chase Circle, violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $1,000, violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $1,000, violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $1,000.

Anthony E. Glassburn, 68, of Enon, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, OR bond.

Cameron P. Martin, 27, of 1509 Greenwood Ave., aggravated burglary, innocent, continued, no contact conducive of bond, bond $2,500.

Guy L. Ray, 51, of 1633 Overlook Dr., disorderly conduct by, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Ricardo D. Rios, 60, of 719 Cypress St., domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $5,000.

Jahkahl Rezon Stevens, 21, of 1364 Edgar Ave., obstructing official business, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,500.

Kianna D. Tilton, 18, of 1620 Prospect St., assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond.

Stephanie M. Watkins, 22, of 1127 E. John St., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Premier Health clinic finds home in Springfield Masonic Community
3
Air Mobility center next step for Springfield airport
4
Kettering Health to open $20M Springfield emergency facility
5
Clark County hosting events as part of national Child Abuse Prevention...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top