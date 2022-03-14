Joshua A. Exon, 36, of 1918 W. High St., OVI, guilty, guilty, 120 days of jail with 117 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 120 days jail, 117 suspension, 3 days CTS for DIP, no like offenses for two years, assessed costs $500.

Robert Lemoine Huffman, 29, of 535 E. Southern Ave., felonious assault/weapon, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $2,500.

Stephan Jones, 46, of 303 Rose St., possession of drugs, innocent, continued, PD appointed, or bond.

Mitchell I. Browning, 40, of Xenia, OVI, guilty, 90 days of jail with 70 days suspended, 20 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 18 months of driver’s license suspension, suspended on 1 year ISP and law abiding, ALS terminated without fee, fined $750, failure to control, dismissed, OVI, dismissed.

Cory L. Peckham, 32, of 2502 Woodside Ave., violation of TPO, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, suspension on 2 year law abiding, no contact w/victim, not to be within 500 feet of Melissa Isaac and, not to be within 500 feet of 5327 Old Columbus, no phone contact, text, social media or gestures, F/C to be paid in 4 months, fined $750.

Matthew R. Webb, 35, of 1016 Tibbetts Ave., domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond.

Felipe Cabrera, 42, of 1923 Delaware Ave., violation of TPO, bench warrant ordered.

Camille Y. Ervin, 36, of 305 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., theft, continued, NAPT.

Delanna Saylor, 41, of 1430 Innisfallen Ave., drug abuse marijuana, continued, NAPT.

Christine Marie Van Dyke, 51, of 4504 Dowden St., OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, no further violations, pay F and C, complete treatment, fined $375.

Aaron Lee Baker, 50, of 1311 Clifton Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.