David A. Roberts II, 47, abduction, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.

Joseph Volkert, 50, of Danville, IL, violation of TPO/CPO, innocent, continued, NAPT, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.

Joshua M. Goodwin, 34, of Youngstown, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Terry L. Hesson Jr., 51, of 4320 Old Columbus Road, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Jessica L. Payne 29, of 117 N. Western Ave., child endangering, continued, PD appointed.

Aaron M. Dudgeon, 23, of 310 Stanton Ave., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Ryan K. Leach, 40, of 2339 Hillside Ave., theft, dismissed, receiving stolen property, guilty, 170 days of jail with 170 days suspended, 18 months of probation, must comply with all rules, obtain drug/alcohol assessment, complete any mental recommendations by PO, fined $250.

Ashley M. Lisch, 35, of 930 Sunset Ave., Apt. H, assault, continued, PD appointed, no contact.

Justin W. Mathers, 33, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Peggy L. Morgan, 45, of 733 E. Cecil St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, criminal damaging, guilty, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, 12 months of probation, must complete anger management, fined $100.

Tabatha I. Simms, 41, of 576 Selma Road, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Marro R.. Hernandez, 38, of 1914 Ontario Ave., OVI, guilty, 15 days of jail with 12 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver license suspension, terminate ALS without fee, fined $575.

Kourtney M. Longsdorf, 34, of London, OH, theft, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Tre A. Trent, 27, of 1107 Selma Road, OVI/breath, guilty, 12 months of driver license suspension, 3 days of jail, 3 days credit for time served, ALS terminated without fee, did not attend 3 day, fined $575.

John E. Booth, 48, of 2834 Oleatha Ave., criminal mischief, continued, bond $1,000.

John E. Booth, 48, of 727 S. Burnett Road, DUS- operator license forfeiture, continued, bond $1,000.

John E. Booth, 48, of 727 S. Burnett Road, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, bond $1,000, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, bond $1,000.

Randy T. Brakeall III, 30, of 310 E. Pleasant St., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, bond $1,500, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, criminal damaging, continued, bond $1,500.

James Craft III, 47, of New Carlisle, OH, request for bail, continued, bond $150,000.

Robert E. T. Gilbert, 30, of 1842 Woodward Ave., aggravated menacing, continued, bond $2,500.

Kyle J. Russell, 26, of 2566 S. York St., violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact with B. Foster, OR bond.

Mary C. Frye, 36, of 1560 1/2 Lexington Ave., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Davon P. Marshall, 36, of Dayton, OH, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Krystal N. Mckinster, 36, of 48 Cherry Drive, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Franklin L. Wilson, 36, of 20 W. Northern Ave., violation of TPO, bench warrant ordered, violation of TPO, bench warrant ordered, violation of TPO, bench warrant ordered.

Terry W. Freeman, 75, of 6750 Musser Lane, aggravated menacing, dismissed, aggravated trespass, dismissed.

Dylan R. Thomas, 48, of 3226 Haven Hill Road, domestic violence reduced to disorderly, guilty, fined $75, assault, dismissed.

Ronald K. Cosby Jr., 37, of 415 N. Western Ave., criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Dennis J. Gilbert, 48, of 1610 Lexington, menacing, bench warrant ordered, menacing, bench warrant ordered, menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Wanda J. Hammond, 57, of 624 Damascus Ave., OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 6 months of driver license suspension, fined $200.