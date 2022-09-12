Jamie D. Hughes, 49, of 1314 Delta Road, theft, innocent, continued, eligible defendant, no contact with wine works.

Jacquelyn M. Isaacs, 31, of 402 S. Western Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,000, FTSSA, bench warrant ordered, operate without reasonable control, bench warrant ordered.

Destiny L. Jones, 26, of Troy, OH, violate TPO, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Michael A. Stroder Sr., 60, of 1938 Wilkes Drive, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, DUS OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, FTY/red light, bench warrant ordered.

Stacie Wallace, 37, of 348 Forest Ave., child endangering, dismissed - prosecutor request, possession of drugs, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Stacie M. Wallace, 37, of 348 Forrest Ave., OVI, guilty, continued, refer to 3 day program, waived counsel, DUS, dismissed, speed for conditions, dismissed, operating without use all s/b, dismissed.

Jesse L. Mann, 55, of New Carlisle, OH, request for bail, dismissed.

Brittany M. Pry, 33, of Ashland, OH, request for bail, dismissed.

Ettienne Salgado, 24, of Fairborn, OH, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, distracting driving, dismissed.

Jason D. Ballard, 47, receiving stolen property, continued, PD appointed.

Christopher C. Rowland, 21, of 2061 Hillside Ave., OVI, continued, refer to dip, OVI/breath, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Jeremy L. Cooper, 33, of 837 Southfield Ave., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Kishon B. Moore, 42, of 23 N. Douglas Ave., violation of TPO, dismissed.

Sharon D. Vanover, 73, of 3609 Sintz Road, theft, continued, NAPT.

Hannah E. Jackson, 24, of Ironton, OH, obstructing official business, guilty, 28 days of jail, credit time served, failure to disclose own personal information, guilty, 28 days of jail, credit time served/concurrent with a charge.