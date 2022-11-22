BreakingNews
Thanksgiving dinner cost: What impact will inflation have this year?
Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
7 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Kervens Cherry, 24, of 2850 E. Main St. #40, burglary, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,000.

Charles J. Church, 46, of 1518 W. North St., assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,000.

Christopher A. Gonzalez, 32, of 366 Raffensperger Ave., rape, continued, PD appointed, bond $20,000.

Von W. Hutchins, 53, of 1538 1/2 W. Clark St., bench warrant served-defendant jailed, guilty, OR bond.

Tiffany E. Killian, 48, of 902 S. Limestone St., burglary, innocent, continued, OR bond, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, OR bond.

Brandi N. Lewis, 32, of 558 E. Northern Ave., possess drug abuse instrument, innocent, continued, bond $1,000.

Brandi N. Lewis, 32, of 558 E. Northern Ave., receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, bond $1,000.

