Cases called included:

Michael D. Donahue, 49, of 880 Gable St., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Justin G. Dulebohn, 32, of 909 Linden Ave., violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Joseph Kropel, 62, of Whiting, IN, OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

William W. Rice, 28, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Shane S. Smith, 47, of 857 Sherman Ave., felonious assault/weapon, innocent, continued, felonious assault/weapon, innocent, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, discharge of firearms, innocent, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Christy J. Stiltner, 26, of 1318 W. Jefferson, theft, continued, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Bryan S. Tacey, 34, of Dayton, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, refused public defender, contact only for exchange of child and court hours, released on own recognizance bond.

William D. Vancil, 45, of New Carlisle, OVI, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed.

Bethany C. Wallace, 31, of Dayton, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, refused public defender, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Christopher A. Barr, 54, of 122 Prairie Ave., burglary, dismissed.

Ryan M. Doak, 20, of Xenia, strangulation, dismissed.

Camille Y. Ervin, 38, of 1004 Robinson Dr, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Kohls, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Kohls condition of bond.

Brooke E. Mefford, 30, of 23 N. Douglas Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, vicious dog, bench warrant ordered, confinement of dogs, bench warrant ordered, fail to register dog, bench warrant ordered, vicious dog, bench warrant ordered, confinement of dogs, bench warrant ordered.

Christopher L. Silvers, 45, failure to comply, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, ride bicycle on sidewalk, bench warrant ordered.

Shannon E. Bailey, 46, of 2566 Springfield Xenia Road, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, group supervision, fined $375.

Brian R. Ball, 50, of Cincinnati, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jayvon L. Hutchins, 33, of 1306 Limestone St., strangulation, dismissed.

Bryson D. Mckeever, 28, of 366 E. Cecil Ave., aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Shawn M. Mcnary Jr., 18, of Huber Heights, possession of criminal tools, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, attempt, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jeffrey R. Speers, 40, of Sevierville, TN, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Timothy J. Stevens Jr., 36, of 1724 Clay St., theft, bench warrant ordered

Douglas C. Stratton, 48, of 737 E. Cecil St., menacing, guilty, fined $10.

Aaron M. Toms, 43, of 3457 Folk Ream Road Lot 231, strangulation, dismissed.

Joseph K. Allen, 42, of Xenia, drug paraphernalia offense, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Deanne R. Bost, 50, of 4247 Willowbrook, keeper of A. place/liquor, dismissed, illegal sales, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 12 months of probation, the purpose of being on probation is to monitor, defendant’s business to ensure no illegal activity, fine/cost to be paid 30 days before end of probation, fined $500.

Kervens Cherry, 25, of 2850 E. Main St Apt 40, criminal trespass, guilty, shall not appear if paid in full, fined $150, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Gracelyn French, 22, of 918 Essex St., failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Gracelyn French R, 22, of 918 Essex St., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Skilar Hughes, 20, of 1538 W. High St., disrupting public service, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Christian E. E. Miller, 18, of Dayton, possession of criminal tools, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, attempt, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Robert R. Miller, 54, of 1747 S. York St., assault, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 12 months of probation, obtain employment, drug/alcohol assessment and all follow up treatment, fine and costs to be paid in full by end of probation, fined $50.

Mckenna Peake, 25, of Fairborn, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Christopher M. Plummer, 39, of 228 N. Jackson St., weapons under disability, dismissed.

Lahkim J. Quisenberry 32, of 2111 Elmwood Ave., aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.