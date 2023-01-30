Bobby R. Manning Jr., 50, of 3907 Bosart Road, denial entered to parole violation, guilty, bond $10,000.

Richard H. Robinson Sr., 55, of Columbus, OH, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Laura Smith, 43, of New Carlisle, OH, DUS, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Steven C. Bailey Jr., 31, of 2159 S. Yellow Springs St., assault, continued, PD appointed.

Charles D. Frock, 67, of 2026 Hillside Ave., violation of TPO, continued, DNQ. PD, no contact condition of bond, no bond - hold pending sentencing.

Rachael R. Dyer, 35, of Columbus, OH, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Anastasia M. Hall, 38, of 1465 S. Plum St., OVI, continued, refer to DIP, OVI, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Katelyn S. Henry, 29, of 2735 Van Buren, receiving stolen property, continued, PD appointed.

Ernst Laguerre, 29, of 2032 Ontario Ave., OVI reduced to disregard of safety, guilty, 25 days of jail with 25 days suspended, no further offenses/pay fines and costs, fined $200, drive without valid license, guilty, fined $150, improper passing, dismissed.

Jacob I. Lannom, 22, of 804 W. High St., attempt, dismissed, criminal trespass, guilty, 20 days of jail with 20 days suspended, no further offenses/pay fines and costs, fined $25.

Jennifer Mansfield, 49, of 1953 Westgate Road, OVI reduced to disregard of safety, guilty, 25 days of jail with 25 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fined $200, assured clear distance, dismissed.

Naomi R. Mount, 68, of 2850 E. Main St., Room 20, criminal damaging, continued, PD appointed.

Lira J. Valdez, 32, of Columbus, OH, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver license suspension, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, no further offenses/pay fines and costs, fined $500, OVI/breath, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Kaleb A. Clem, 24, of South Charleston, OH, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Mark J. Nelson, 51, of 513 Vine St., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Keith E. Noel II, 40, of 1309 W. Mulberry, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Celina G. Parks, 48, of 220 Montgomery Ave., Apt. 019, theft, bench warrant ordered, use/possess drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Alexis Underwood, 20, of 2590 Ehrhart Drive, OVI, continued, refer to DIP, OVI/breath, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Jessica M. Evans, 41, of 859 Elder St., request for bail, dismissed.

Richard R. White Jr., 36, of 1341 Vester Ave., Apt. D, theft reduced to attempt, guilty, pay in full by 2/3/23 at 8:45 a.m., fined $100.